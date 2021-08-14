Johnson County to require weekly testing for most employees not fully vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County will require weekly testing for most employees who aren't fully vaccinated, a spokesperson for the county confirmed to KSHB 41 News on Saturday.

County Manager, Penny Postoak Ferguson, announced the mandatory testing program this week.

The testing will begin Aug. 23 and employees who prove they're fully vaccinated will have the choice to opt out.

Employees who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to be tested once a week. Those who work in direct care departments will have to get tested twice a week.

“As of Aug. 11, only 46% of regular employees have reported being fully vaccinated," Ferguson said in a statement. "With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe. Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve."

Ferguson also said the goal is prevent county services from being interrupted.

