Johnson, Wyandotte counties improve on latest CDC COVID levels map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas both moved out of the high category in Thursday’s update of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels map .

Johnson County moved from the high category all the way to the low category since last week’s update . Wyandotte County went from the high category to the medium category.

The picture was unchanged on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area. Jackson and Cass counties both remain in the CDC’s high COVID-19 level. Platte and Clay counties also remain in the same medium level as last week’s update.

CDC

Leavenworth County remains in the high level in this week's update.

Further west, Douglas County improved from the high level to the medium level.

