Several Kansas City-area counties remain in high zone for COVID-19 levels

CDC July 28 update.jpg
A look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's July 28, 2022 COVID-19 Community Levels update.
CDC July 28 update.jpg
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 18:28:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City area counties remained in the highest level of COVID-19 categories in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels report.

Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Douglas counties in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri all remained in the high level for the second-consecutive week.

Thursday’s update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a fairly similar picture to last week’s update.

Platte and Clay counties in Missouri remained in the yellow or elevated zone in this week’s update.

US_COVID-19_Community_Levels_of_All_Counties (5).png
July 28, 2022, COVID-19 Community Levels update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention


