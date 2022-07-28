Several Kansas City-area counties remain in high zone for COVID-19 levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City area counties remained in the highest level of COVID-19 categories in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels report.

Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Douglas counties in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri all remained in the high level for the second-consecutive week.

Thursday’s update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a fairly similar picture to last week’s update .

Platte and Clay counties in Missouri remained in the yellow or elevated zone in this week’s update.

KSHB July 28, 2022, COVID-19 Community Levels update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention