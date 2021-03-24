Kansans flock to grocery store for alcohol, cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas was the only one state that saw an increase in the number of in-person trips to the grocery store.
Two of the most popular items on Kansans’ grocery lists include alcohol and cleaning supplies, according to new research from Ibotta.
Based on analysis of shopping receipts from 2019 and 2020, Kansas saw a 2% increase in in-store grocery store visits last year.
Every other state saw at least a 16.1% decrease, according to Ibotta’s analysis.
Missouri, which saw a 23.9% drop, was in line with the national average, which showed a 22.8% year-over-year decline for in-store grocery store trips.
Kansas also saw a 104% spike in alcohol sales, trailing only Virginia’s 161% increase among all 50 states.
Kentucky, New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey and Alaska actually saw decreases in alcohol sales, while Missouri ranked fifth nationally with a 71% increase in booze sales.
Nationally, alcohol sales at grocery stores increased by 27% in 2020 compared to 2019.
No state increased its purchases of cleaning supplies more than Kansas, which saw a 93% bump in sales — just ahead of Minnesota (92%) and California (89%).
Missouri also cracked the top 10, checking in ninth with a year-over-year increase of 59%.
The national increase in cleaning supplies sales at grocery stores was 46.5% as the country took precautions against COVID-19.
Ibotta is a smartphone app that allows users to receive special offers and money back for retail purchases by uploading a receipt.