Kansans flock to grocery store for alcohol, cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas was the only one state that saw an increase in the number of in-person trips to the grocery store.

Two of the most popular items on Kansans’ grocery lists include alcohol and cleaning supplies, according to new research from Ibotta .

Based on analysis of shopping receipts from 2019 and 2020, Kansas saw a 2% increase in in-store grocery store visits last year.

Every other state saw at least a 16.1% decrease, according to Ibotta’s analysis.

Missouri, which saw a 23.9% drop, was in line with the national average, which showed a 22.8% year-over-year decline for in-store grocery store trips.

Kansas also saw a 104% spike in alcohol sales, trailing only Virginia’s 161% increase among all 50 states.

Kentucky, New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey and Alaska actually saw decreases in alcohol sales, while Missouri ranked fifth nationally with a 71% increase in booze sales.

Nationally, alcohol sales at grocery stores increased by 27% in 2020 compared to 2019.

No state increased its purchases of cleaning supplies more than Kansas, which saw a 93% bump in sales — just ahead of Minnesota (92%) and California (89%).

Missouri also cracked the top 10, checking in ninth with a year-over-year increase of 59%.

The national increase in cleaning supplies sales at grocery stores was 46.5% as the country took precautions against COVID-19.

Ibotta is a smartphone app that allows users to receive special offers and money back for retail purchases by uploading a receipt.