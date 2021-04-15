Kansas City-area doctors weigh-in on safety of children against the UK variant of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO — The U.K. COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7, is to blame for many outbreaks at day cares across the country.

Last month, a day care in Nebraska was linked to 100 cases of COVID-19. Testing from the local health department showed some of those were caused by the U.K. variant.

It was a similar situation in Wisconsin where more than 30 people became ill.

Dr. Angela Myers, Division Director of Infectious Disease at Children's Mercy said the U.K. variant is the most common strain in the U.S. right now.

"It's certainly concerning," Myers said. "The strain has been linked to a higher risk in adults."

But, there's good news for parents.

"So far, it has not been linked to a higher risk of severe disease or death in children," Myers said.

Dr. Natasha Burgert, with the Pediatric Associates department at Children's Mercy, agrees with Myers.

"The risk of them (kids) getting sick, MIS-C or having a significant COVID syndrome has not changed," Burgert said.

Still, there's a lot doctors and researchers have to learn about the evolution of COVID-19 and the various strains.

"COVID-19 is now COVID-21," Burgert said. "We don't even know what's going to happen."

When it comes to COVID-19 and schools, Burgert said it's unlikely kids ages three and under transmit the virus from school into the home, based off what she's seen in clinic.

"That four to five year old, that's where you start to see that transmission reverse," Burgert said.

Kids four and up should wear a mask for this reason, according to Burgert.

The vaccines are believed to offer some protection from the variants as well. Burgert said parents can protect their kids by protecting themselves with the vaccine.

