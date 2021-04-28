Kansas City-area nonprofit raising money for families in India amid COVID-19 surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people who live in Kansas City, Missouri, and are from India are worried about their families who are overseas because of a recent COVID-19 surge.

According to NBC News, the country has passed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. The country is having a hard time with a shortage of oxygen and medical beds.

Indian Association Kansas City (IAKC) is raising money to send to non-profit groups in India to help with the pandemic.

According to the nonprofit's website, it "represents the people of Indian heritage in and around the greater Kansas City area. It works closely with various other organizations in the area representing different regions and cultures of India."

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by visiting this link.

IAKC said it will match anyone's donation for the first $2,000 raised.