Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 12

Kansas City area COVID-19 vaccine planner for April 11-17

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Slots fill up quickly, so keep checking for updates.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 12 patients with acute COVID-19 infections. Two of those patients are older adults who had been vaccinated, came into the hospital for something else and were identified as having asymptomatic infections upon routine testing. Another person was vaccinated and admitted with symptomatic infection.

The KU officials were joined by county health officials from around the Kansas City area to give updates on vaccination statuses and how they're reaching communities such as people who are homebound. They also discussed vaccine variants popping up.

Data shows Douglas County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows Douglas County has the highest vaccination rate in the state.

County officials attribute the numbers to the willingness to get vaccinated and said they are not getting any more doses than other counties.

United Tribute honors Kansas Citians who lost their lives to COVID-19

Nearly 550 candles lined the mall at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Saturday in honor of the Kansas Citians who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The idea behind the memorial was to dedicate a space for the community to safely grieve and remember their loved ones, especially those who were unable to have or attend a funeral.

Children's Mercy Hospital vaccinating teens in the Kansas City-area

Children's Mercy has several upcoming clinics that will vaccinate young people ages 16 to 22 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 22 or older is asked to look at other local places for the vaccine.

Dates and times for other clinics can be found online.

FEMA begins accepting applications for reimbursement of COVID-19-related funeral expenses

FEMA has opened applications for families hoping to be reimbursed for COVID-19-related funeral expenses for a loved one who passed between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. There are some restrictions in place.

The money will be appropriated from the $2 billion FEMA received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

