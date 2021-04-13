Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

Kansas City-area vaccinators pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Kansas City-area COVID-19 vaccine clinics are halting administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both recommended that vaccinators pause using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after people with a history of blood-clotting issues reported a dangerous clotting condition after receiving their dose.

Directors of state health departments in Kansas and Missouri asked providers statewide to cease using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now out of an abundance of caution.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 25 patients for COVID-19.

Of those, 13 are active infections with five people in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. Twelve patients are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman join the KU Hospital doctors to discuss national guidance on pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Kansas City, Kansas, Wyandotte County find success with walk-in vaccinations

The director of COVID-19 vaccine operations in Wyandotte County calls it “ the most efficient operation in pretty much the entire United States.”

Bob Bennett said by moving to a walk-in model, the county eliminated the barrier of making an appointment, which has been problematic in other areas for those without internet access or with limited technological skill.

The county has been focusing on equitable distribution and offering the vaccine via walk-in clinics is one way they are combating vaccine inequity, Bennett said.

Olathe Public Schools board votes to keep mask mandate

The Olathe Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to keep its mask mandate in place , rejecting at least two complaints lodged about the policy.

Board members said the complainants either did not have standing to file or didn't file in a timely fashion.

