Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 16

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Hospital System has 14 patients with acute COVID-19 infections and three of those are in the ICU on ventilators. Another 13 patients are in recovery phases of the virus for a total of 27 COVID-19 patients. That is an increasing patient number.

Dr. Kevin Ault who is an OBGYN and sits on the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices joined the doctors to talk about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and what can cause the clotting.

KCMO Health Department to allow walk-ups at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is now allowing walk-up vaccinations at its three clinics, though an appointment could still shorten the wait time.

The clinics are open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can call 311 for more information.

Missouri, Kansas renters can apply for relief through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Keeping up with monthly bills was a challenge many people faced during the unemployment crisis that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new program aims to help relieve the pressure for those residents in Kansas and Missouri.

Roughly $25 billion has been allocated to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Missouri received around $400 million and Kansas was awarded nearly $200 million.

Pfizer CEO says people 'likely' will need third COVID shot in next 12 months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that people would likely need a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months after being fully vaccinated.

He said it's possible people will need COVID-19 vaccines annually.

