Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 2

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 10 patients with acute COVID-19 infections. Of those, five are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. Another 16 patients are in recovery phases of COVID-19.

Doctors discussed safety at Kauffman Stadium as the baseball season begins and addressed the safety of family gatherings or trips to the ballpark over the Easter holiday weekend.

The doctors also answered many questions about vaccines and masking, including addressing the idea that some school districts may remove mask requirements.

Mass vaccination event planned for Arrowhead later this month

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator website shows a mass vaccination event is planned for April 29 and 30 at Arrowhead Stadium. Residents will need to sign up through the Vaccine Navigator for the chance to be contacted about an appointment.

KC Auto Show canceled for 2021

The KC Auto Show has been canceled for the second year in a row. Organizers cited many automakers pulling out of shows nationwide due to COVID-19 fears. Plans are already in the works for the 2022 Auto Show.

Legislative leaders overturn KS statewide mask policy

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask order on Wednesday, but it was swiftly overturned by legislative leaders on Thursday thanks to a new law allowing just eight leaders to revoke the governor's emergency orders after a vote.

Parson says he won't require vaccine passports in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he won't require documentation of COVID-19 vaccines or a recent negative test result, but is okay if individual businesses decide to require the "vaccine passports."

US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged

The U.S. added 916,000 jobs to the economy in March, which some say is a sign vaccination and stimulus checks are providing a boost to the workforce. It is the greatest increase in jobs since August and nearly double the amount added in February.

