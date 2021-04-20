Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 21 COVID-19 patients.

Of those, 13 are suffering acute infections, seven are in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

Eight patients are in the hospital recovering from the virus.

The doctors talked about COVID-19 and cancer patients Tuesday, specifically challenges navigating treatment and vaccination.

KC-area hospitals see shift in supply, demand for COVID-19 vaccines

Just a few months ago, COVID-19 vaccines were a hot commodity. Now, providers are asking members of the public to fill available spots .

Area hospitals have worked their way through their waitlist, which had around 30,000 people on it.

With plenty of vaccine appointments left unfilled, the focus is shifting from larger vaccine clinics to smaller efforts.

COVID-19 vaccinations slow in Kansas, Missouri; hesitancy high in Missouri

A new poll indicated it may be difficult for Missourians to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 with the number of people who express hesitancy to get the vaccine .

The number of vaccine doses administered, both first and second doses, was down in Missouri and Kansas.

KCMO Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, Thursday nights

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is extending its vaccine clinic hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those interested are asked to make a reservation, though walk-ins are welcome.

Shawnee Mission School District offers in-school vaccinations to students ages 16-18

The Shawnee Mission School District has vaccines available for students ages 16 through 18 who want them during school hours beginning Tuesday.

More than 800 students expressed interest in receiving the vaccine at school.

The district will administer doses at nine sites across school grounds.

