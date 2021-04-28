Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 11 patients with acute COVID-19 infections and another 10 in recovery. Of those, four are in the ICU, and three on ventilators.

Not all patients come in with COVID-19 but are sometimes in for other things and test positive for an asymptomatic infection.

Doctors talked about why people should continue to wear masks inside, even if fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 long hauler, Anil Gharmalker, joined the doctors to share more of his story. He encouraged people to get vaccinated because he believes the virus has shortened his life and how it's not worth it to lose time with your grandkids.

Wyandotte County church leaders help address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Wyandotte County is behind the statewide vaccination rate, so pastors and churches are helping address vaccine hesitancy and combat misinformation in communities.

CDC says new guidance on outdoor mask use driven by data

The CDC announced on Tuesday that fully vaccinated people can gather outdoors in small groups and dine outside without masks.

The decision is based on data showing COVID-19 is more likely to spread between people in indoor settings, and no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing the virus - though it does result in less severe infection.

Kansas City-area summer camps outline COVID-19 safety precautions

Many summer camps are either reopening this year or allowing more children to attend. Kansas City area camps said they are taking measures to make sure campers are spread out and wearing masks, and are encouraging staff to get vaccinated.

Wyandotte County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics to people outside of Kansas

Wyandotte County is opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to anyone over the age of 16 - even if they don't live in Kansas.

In addition to not needing to reside in Kansas, people interested in receiving a vaccine will also not need an appointment.

