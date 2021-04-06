Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

During Tuesday's daily update, the University of Kansas Health System reported they have seven patients receiving acute care, three patients in the intensive care unit, one patient on a ventilator and 15 others in recovery.

On the call, two doctors from the health system that focus on cancer, Dr. Terry Tsue, the University of Kansas Cancer Center's vice president of clinical services and physician-in-chief, and Dr. Ronny Rotondo, medical director at the Proton Therapy Center, discussed one of the negative long-tail consequences of the pandemic: people delaying receiving cancer screenings

"We'll see that Impact over the next few years," the doctors said.

New deadline for states to make vaccine eligible for adults

President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he’s moving up the “deadline” for states to make the COVID-19 vaccine eligible to all people at least 16 years old.

Earlier this year, Biden set a May 1 benchmark for availability.

On Tuesday, the president is elected to move that deadline up to April 19.

KC Ballet honors front line, essential workers

In a nod of appreciation for the work essential workers have performed during the pandemic, the Kansas City Ballet will offer a free matinee performance at Starlight Theatre.

The performances will be on May 21 and May 22.

Texas Rangers' open season with fully-packed stands

Baseball teams across the country are holding their home openers this month.

While fans have been allowed in many stadiums, nearly all stadiums have limited capacity.

That's not the case in Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers welcomed a capacity crowd Monday night for their season opener.

Pandemic outlook improving in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track.

Johnson said Monday that Britain's vaccination program is going well and infections are falling.

Also lifted on April 12 will be the government's ban on overnight stays away from home in England, The Associated Press reported.

—

