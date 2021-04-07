Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City are treating 25 COVID-19 patients.

Eight of those are suffering from acute infections, three of whom are in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

Fourteen patients are recovering from the virus at the hospital.

Loss of brother to COVID-19 inspires Kansas City woman get vaccinated

One Kansas City woman was skeptical about getting a COVID-19 vaccination. After she watched her brother die from the virus , she changed her mind about the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Waldo bar draws hundreds

Extra doses of vaccine were administered to about 400 people at the Bier Station taproom in Waldo Tuesday. The event was geared toward the community that calls the area home.

Olathe Public Schools parent challenges mask mandate

Under Kansas SB 40, school district's COVID-19 policies can be challenged and a hearing must be held. One such hearing was held Tuesday in Olathe after a parent said the district's mask policy causes headaches and breathing problems for his 10-year-old son.

A hearing officer will present their findings to the school board within a week.

1st Missouri case of South African COVID-19 variant reported in Jackson County

Missouri identified its first case of the South African strain of the COVID-19 virus in Jackson County on Tuesday. Missouri is one of 34 states with the virus strain and also already has identified the United Kingdom strain in the state.

The variant is not known to cause more severe illness than the original virus strain.

