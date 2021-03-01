Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients for the first time since the summer.

Sixteen patients are suffering from acute infection. Of those, five are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

Thirty-two patients are in recovery phases of the virus.

The doctors welcomed guests on Monday’s broadcast to talk about helping people who lack in computer equipment or skills sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data shows KCMO zip codes where the most residents have been vaccinated

Data provided by the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department shows the 10 KCMO ZIP codes where most residents have been vaccinated.

The health department emphasized that the numbers are just a snapshot "could change significantly from one day to the next."

Missouri to receive 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Missouri is set to receive 50,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Gov. Mike Parson said the state's allotment is proportionate to population.

Vaccine providers are authorized to begin using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as they receive it.

Kansas City-area doctors: Don't be picky about what COVID-19 vaccine you get

With three vaccines now on the market, doctors are urging those who want one not to be picky about which they get.

Doctors discourage so-called "vaccine shopping" based on efficacy rates and rather encourage those who want a vaccine to take the first appointment available.

There are some circumstances under which you should not get a vaccine , including if you've had a fever within 24 hours of your appointment, or if you recently had COVID-19 and have not completed the 10-day incubation period.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine should help speed up inoculations in Kansas, Missouri

Many residents in Kansas and Missouri have faced frustration in getting their COVID-19 vaccine, some waiting weeks or even months for an appointment even though they are eligible.

Leaders in both states are hopeful the approval of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine means supply will go up and inoculations will go faster with the single-dose vaccine.

"It's 50% less work that we have to do, so that's good," Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, said. "But also more importantly, it should push supply."

