Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 18

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating nine patients with active COVID-19 infections. Of those, three are in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Doctors discussed the changes telemedicine has brought to the medical field during the pandemic and how that will continue to be needed moving forward for accessibility. Pandemic legislation allowed for the expansion, but that will have to be addressed to extend availability into the future.

KC woman starts digital grief support group during pandemic

A woman who lost her sister to COVID-19 started an online grief support group for anyone who lost a love one to the virus or during the pandemic and needs a place to express their hurt.

Kansas City-area health officials focus efforts on vaccinating people 65 and over

Missouri and Kansas have moved on from the initial phases of COVID-19 vaccination plans that target older adults, but some were left behind. That has caused frustration in adults still waiting in line. Now, health officials are focusing efforts on getting vaccines to adults 65 and older.

Lee's Summit man wakes up from 7 week COVID-19 coma, cancels funeral

A Lee's Summit man woke up from a seven-week coma caused by COVID-19 on the day he was supposed to be removed from his ventilator. Because of the stunning recovery, he had to cancel his own funeral.

Moderna advances COVID-19 vaccine testing on children

Moderna has advanced to the next phases of testing a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as six months old. There is currently no vaccine approved for use in children.

IRS delays deadline to file 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021

Because of complicated tax situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline to May 17 to allow Americans more time to complete the filing.

