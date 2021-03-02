Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System continue to treat fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients.

Fifteen patients have active virus infections. Of those, four are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator.

Thirty-four patients are recovering from the coronavirus.

The doctors were joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, who said hospitalizations, case numbers and deaths statewide continue to trend downward.

Norman also said vaccinations in the state are on track. Even with a persistent glitch in date reporting, the state is sitting at between a 70% and 80% vaccination rate.

"[Vaccine] inventory is overall low. We consider inventory, i.e. vaccines to not be where the vaccine is doing any good

The doctors were also joined by Dr. Kevin Ault, a member of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, to talk about the FDA's approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Norman said after the state's first shipment of the J & J vaccine , the department doesn't expect another one until March 23 as manufacturing catches up.

Kansas officials: 8 new cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in Sedgwick County

Public health officials said eight new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Sedgwick County.

Norman said all eight cases are within the same multi-generational family and are not connected to Sedgwick County's previous case.

Nine of the state's 10 variant cases have been located in Sedgwick County. The first was identified in Ellis County.

Children's Mercy Hospital, Truman Medical Center to assist vaccinating Missouri teachers

Missouri teachers' time to get the COVID-19 vaccine is quickly approaching. They are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B Tier 3 of the state's vaccination distribution plan, which opens on March 15.

Children's Mercy Hospital and Truman Medical Center will be two locations teachers can get vaccinated in Jackson County.

Children's Mercy officials said they have already been helping with teacher vaccinations for weeks on the Kansas side.

Cass County shortens COVID-19-exposure quarantine period

Cass County health officials announced they will reduce the county's recommended quarantine period from 14 days to 10 .

For four days after a person completes the new 10-day quarantine, the county health department still recommends people take extra precautions.

Missouri expects J&J vaccinations to start by Wednesday

Missouri announced over the weekend it expects to receive around 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, state officials said vaccinators will be authorized to use the doses as soon as they arrive, and the shots could be in arms as early as Wednesday .

The state's health director also discouraged people from going "vaccine shopping" with three options now on the market.

"The best COVID-19 vaccine you can get is the one you are able to get the soonest after becoming eligible," Dr. Randall Williams said. "The scientific evidence shows that the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine does a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths which is the main goal for COVID-19 vaccines."

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.