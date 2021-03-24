Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System has doubled the number of patients they are treating for COVID-19 in recent days. They now have 16 patients being treated for acute infections, up from eight earlier this week. Three are in the ICU and another 18 patients are in recovery phases of the virus.

The KU doctors were joined by heads of other hospitals in the area who said they are also seeing an uptick in patients for the most part. They are all concerned that the trend will continue with warmer weather, Spring Break and upcoming religious holiday gatherings.

The doctors also discussed how each hospital is doing with vaccine rollout. All are optimistic on that front.

KCK Public Schools moves up return to classroom for students

The Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District's Board of Education voted Tuesday night to bring students back to classrooms on March 31 instead of April 5. Students who wish to continue learning online can do so.

An antiquated system, increase in claims, fraud: How KDOL handled the unemployment crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major increase in the number of Kansans seeking unemployment, which turned the spotlight on the issues with the state's antiquated system. It also increased unemployment fraud and all-around frustrated those seeking relief from pandemic job losses.

The 41 Action News I-Team took a deeper look at the problems with the system and what's next for the Kansas Department of Labor.

Nonprofit helping refugees sees drop in donations during pandemic

Local nonprofit, KC for Refugees has seen a drop in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization helps refugees settle into life in the U.S., part of which involves collecting necessary hygiene products to donate to the refugees.

Kansas City metro AstraZeneca vaccine trial participants trust the process

AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results, but a Tuesday announcement questioned their data. Despite the development, Kansas City area participants in the trial said they trust the process and are excited to be part of the development of the vaccine.

