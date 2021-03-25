Menu

Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 25

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:35:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 14 patients for active COVID-19 infections. Of those, three are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. Eighteen patients are recovering.

The doctors noted the system's Hays, Kansas, campus has zero active COVID-19 patients.

They were joined by two experts to talk about how COVID-19 long haulers can best manage their symptoms at home.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discusses Show-Me Strong Task Force

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined 41 Action News anchor Kevin Holmes to talk about the state's new Show-Me Strong Task Force, which Parson said is an effort to help small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas to receive several thousand fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses than expected

Production issues mean Kansas will receive several thousand fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it expected.

The state said it will receive 16,500 doses of the one-shot vaccine next week instead of the 100,000 it had initially been promised.

Kansas woman receives surprise bill from emergency room visit for COVID-19 testing

Even though COVID-19-related tests and appointments are required to be covered by insurance companies under the CARES Act, a Mission, Kansas, woman received a $1,200 bill for her emergency room visit.

Angie Abbott said her insurance company told her she'd be on the hook for the bill. After the 41 Action News I-Team reached out to her provider, Cigna, her claim was resolved.

Others who wish to dispute COVID-related claims should reach out to their insurance companies, health care providers or state departments of insurance.

Kansans flock to grocery store for alcohol, cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

There was only one state that saw an increase in in-person trips to grocery stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Kansas.

Research showed Kansans' most-bought items included alcohol and cleaning supplies.

