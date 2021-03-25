Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 14 patients for active COVID-19 infections. Of those, three are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. Eighteen patients are recovering.

The doctors noted the system's Hays, Kansas, campus has zero active COVID-19 patients.

They were joined by two experts to talk about how COVID-19 long haulers can best manage their symptoms at home.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discusses Show-Me Strong Task Force

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined 41 Action News anchor Kevin Holmes to talk about the state's new Show-Me Strong Task Force , which Parson said is an effort to help small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas to receive several thousand fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses than expected

Production issues mean Kansas will receive several thousand fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it expected.

The state said it will receive 16,500 doses of the one-shot vaccine next week instead of the 100,000 it had initially been promised.

Kansas woman receives surprise bill from emergency room visit for COVID-19 testing

Even though COVID-19-related tests and appointments are required to be covered by insurance companies under the CARES Act, a Mission, Kansas, woman received a $1,200 bill for her emergency room visit.

Angie Abbott said her insurance company told her she'd be on the hook for the bill. After the 41 Action News I-Team reached out to her provider, Cigna, her claim was resolved.

Others who wish to dispute COVID-related claims should reach out to their insurance companies, health care providers or state departments of insurance.

Kansans flock to grocery store for alcohol, cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

There was only one state that saw an increase in in-person trips to grocery stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Kansas.

Research showed Kansans' most-bought items included alcohol and cleaning supplies.

