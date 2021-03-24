Menu

Kansas to receive several thousand fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses than expected

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 18:22:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas will receive several thousand fewer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses next week than initially expected.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that it will receive roughly 16,500 doses compared to the 100,000 “that had initially been indicated,” according to a news release.

Johnson & Johnson experienced delays due to production issues, the release stated, and Kansas might not see the full supply until well into April. However, another international pharmacy company, Merck, is assisting with manufacturing.

Kansas, according to the release, will receive nearly 48,000 Pfizer prime and 38,100 Pfizer boost doses and 27,800 Moderna prime and 27,800 Moderna boost doses.

A KDHE spokesperson said that because the state hadn't received an official total from Johnson & Johnson until this week, allocations to counties had not been arranged for next week's vaccination events.

More information about vaccine locations in Kansas can be found on the 41 Action News COVID-19 vaccine planner.

