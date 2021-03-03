Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System had 15 patients with active COVID-19 infections and 31 in recovery from the virus as of Wednesday. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Doctors discussed how COVID-19 is affecting the need for liver transplants because people are using food and alcohol to cope with the pandemic.

There was also discussion about vaccine allocation and how it seems people with the best internet access are getting the spots for mass vaccination clinics.

Jackson County Courts begin wading through pandemic-induced case backlog

Jackson County resumed jury trials after putting them on hold for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One judge said the county will be playing catch-up for a long time.

403 Club on the rebound due to lightened COVID-19 restrictions

The 403 Club in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of many establishments excited to keep their doors open later thanks to looser COVID-19 restrictions. The change is good for business, but the club says it will be easing capacity restrictions that will really bring business back.

In Depth: How vaccines have been distributed in Missouri

After 140 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine went to waste at a Missouri mass-vaccination clinic, the 41 Action News I-Team took a deeper look at how vaccine doses are distributed in the state.

Doses are distributed based on population in each Missouri State Highway Patrol region, though many doses are being distributed to health systems and not to mass vaccination sites centered in more populated areas, causing concern that diverse communities are not receiving the access they need to get vaccinated.

Unified Government Health Department announces walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 85+

The Unified Government Public Health Department announced Tuesday that anyone in Wyandotte County aged 85 or older can now visit a walk-in COVID-19 clinic and not schedule their appointment ahead of time. It is only for those 85 and older in Wyandotte County.

KCK archbishop questions 'moral permissibility' of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

An archbishop with the Kansas City, Kansas, Catholic Archdiocese is concerned about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of how it uses cells from aborted fetuses in the production. The other vaccines use the cells as well, but only in testing and not in production.

Mayor Quinton Lucas calls on FEMA to host mass-vaccination events

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to host COVID-19 vaccination events in the city to reach all communities. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson suggested Arrowhead Stadium as a possible site for a mass event.

