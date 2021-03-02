Unified Government Health Department announces walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 85+

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Any Wyandotte County resident over age 85 can take advantage of several walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations clinics.

Residents older than 85 don’t need an appointment, according to the Unified Government Public Health Department, to receive the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two Kansas City, Kansas, locations — the former Best Buy at 10500 Parallel Parkway and the former Kmart at 7836 State Ave.

A third “east location” will be announced soon, according to Unified Government health officials.

Individuals over age 85 hoping to get vaccinated should bring a photo ID or other proof of age and something with their address, which could be the same ID card or a piece of mail, to establish eligibility.

“The UGPHD team and partner organizations are working on strategies to remove this barrier (an identification requirement) in upcoming stages of the vaccine roll-out,” the health department said in a statement announcing the program.

If a family member of caregiver who is 65 to 84 years old accompanies the person age 85 or older, they also may receive the vaccine.

Vaccinations for other groups, including critical workers, as set forth by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s phased approach will remain by appointment only.