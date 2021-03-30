Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating fewer than 10 people for active COVID-19 infections. Of the seven acute infections, two people are in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

Fifteen patients are in the hospital recovering from the virus.

The doctors were joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, who said the state's rollout of Phase 5 of its vaccination plan has gone well — to the point Norman believes they are ahead of schedule.

COVID-19 vaccinators fight to keep up with demand as new phases open

As Kansas opens vaccine eligibility to everyone aged 16 and older and Missouri makes more than 880,000 more residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine providers are trying to keep up with the demand .

One company 41 Action News talked to said they are asking for patience from thousands of new potential recipients as they find ways to keep pace with demand.

Douglas County health officials agree with CDC warning of potential 4th COVID-19 wave

A public health official in Douglas County, Kansas, is asking residents to "just hold on a little longer" and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The official said while the nation is racing toward the finish line of the pandemic, she agrees with a CDC statement that warns of a fourth wave of COVID-19.

Ray-Pec High School to host 2 COVID-19 vaccination events

Community partners in Cass County are working together to host two drive-thru vaccine clinics at Raymore Peculiar High School this Friday and Saturday.

Missouri residents in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tiers 1 through 3 and Phase 2 are eligible for appointments at the drive, which goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Survey: Kansas City-area businesses to continue 'work from home' after pandemic

A survey conducted by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce showed many businesses will adapt a work-from-home model even after the pandemic is over.

Forty-six percent of the responding business owners said they'd continue to offer their employees a work-from-home option, as the pandemic has shown they can still be productive from the home office.

KCMO travel agency offers summer vacation advice amid COVID-19 pandemic

While things seem better in 2021 so far, travel for a summer vacation this year may still be difficult .

A travel agent 41 Action News spoke with said more people are opting for domestic trips than international travel.

He advises travelers to purchase travel insurance should the pandemic in some form interrupt their trip.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.