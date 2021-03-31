Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 10 patients with active COVID-19 infections, and of those, two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. Another 13 patients are in COVID-19 recovery.

Doctors weighed in on the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine might be a good option to treat children as young as 12.

They also had a discussion about determining whether symptoms are seasonal allergies or COVID-19.

A teacher’s perspective on returning to in-person learning in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Wednesday. Many health and safety changes are in place, but one teacher shared what it means to her to be able to see her students grow in learn in person again.

Organization serving homeless concerned about vaccine access

People experiencing homelessness are eligible for vaccinations in both Kansas and Missouri, but programs that work to help those people are worried access is not available. The programs worry that those who are not in a shelter won't know where to get vaccinations because they don't have access to tools like social media to know where to go.

Kansas City, Missouri, could permanently add outdoor dining to menu

When Kansas City, Missouri, allowed outdoor dining to expand seating options during the COVID-19 pandemic, it helped a lot of restaurants maintain business. A new ordinance being proposed could allow that outdoor dining to continue permanently.

Spire extends energy assistance for Missouri customers affected by COVID-19

Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can now get assistance with their Spire natural gas bill through the end of May, or until funds run out. The program to help with overdue payments was originally set to expire on March 31.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids as young as 12, shots could start by next school year

Pfizer announced its vaccine trial in children was 100% effective against contracting COVID-19 in the roughly 1,000 children aged 12-15 who received the vaccine. The company is hopeful the preliminary results mean the vaccine could be available to children that age before the next school year.

