Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 4

University of Kansas Health System daily update

University of Kansas Health System doctors are treating 14 patients with acute COVID-19 infections and another 30 in recovery phases of the virus as of Thursday. A few remain in the ICU and one patient remains on a ventilator.

The doctors were joined by Dr. Terry Rosell, the director of Ethics Consultation Service, and John Carney, president and CEO of the Center for Practical Bioethics. They discussed the ethical distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine equity.

All doctors and guests agreed it is currently too hard to get signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mapping out mass vaccination events in Missouri

41 Action News mapped out Missouri's mass vaccination sites in relation to how far someone would have to drive from the nearest major city. The maps showed that many vaccination sites are largely inaccessible to anyone without transportation or without the time to make a long drive.

JCCC respiratory therapy program helps meet demand in field

The respiratory therapist program at Johnson County Community College is helping meet the demand for therapists as COVID-19 increases the demand for people needed to operate ventilators and help patients recover.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lauds lack of mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline

As cases decrease across the country, some states are dropping COVID-19 mask mandates. On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson pointed out that Missouri's cases are also declining, but he never instituted a statewide mask mandate.

Data shows more than 56,000 Missourians overdue for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Data shows that 6.5% of Missouri residents who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for the second dose. Data also shows that many of those people who are overdue live in zip codes with high poverty rates. Organizers point out that it is why targeted vaccine clinics are crucial.

