Mapping out mass vaccination events in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, each of the nine regions in Missouri have mass vaccination events scheduled. As doses are distributed to the first two tiers, 41 Action News took a closer look at the average driving distance of each region's population center relative to its vaccination events.
We chose each population center's city hall as a starting point to each event, with corresponding maps below.
Region A:
Population center: Kansas City, MO
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 56.67 miles
Region B:
Population center: Hannibal, MO
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 93.5 miles
Region C:
Population center: St. Louis, MO
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 33.86 miles
Region D:
Population center: Springfield, MO
Number of vaccination events: Five
Average driving distance: 53.86 miles
Region E:
Population center: Poplar Bluff
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: Less than one mile
Region F:
Population center: Jefferson City
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 45.9 miles
Region G:
Population center: West Plains
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 50 miles
Region H:
Population center: St. Joseph
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 49.37 miles
Region I:
Population center: Rolla
Number of vaccination events: Two
Average driving distance: 25.5 miles