Mapping out mass vaccination events in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, each of the nine regions in Missouri have mass vaccination events scheduled. As doses are distributed to the first two tiers, 41 Action News took a closer look at the average driving distance of each region's population center relative to its vaccination events.

We chose each population center's city hall as a starting point to each event, with corresponding maps below.

Region A:



Population center: Kansas City, MO

Number of vaccination events: Three

Average driving distance: 56.67 miles

Region B:



Population center: Hannibal, MO

Number of vaccination events: One

Driving distance: 93.5 miles

Region C:



Population center: St. Louis, MO

Number of vaccination events: Three

Average driving distance: 33.86 miles

Region D:



Population center: Springfield, MO

Number of vaccination events: Five

Average driving distance: 53.86 miles

Region E:



Population center: Poplar Bluff

Number of vaccination events: One

Driving distance: Less than one mile

Region F:



Population center: Jefferson City

Number of vaccination events: One

Driving distance: 45.9 miles

Region G:



Population center: West Plains

Number of vaccination events: One

Driving distance: 50 miles

Region H:



Population center: St. Joseph

Number of vaccination events: Three

Average driving distance: 49.37 miles

Region I:



Population center: Rolla

Number of vaccination events: Two

Average driving distance: 25.5 miles