Mapping out mass vaccination events in Missouri

A closer look at where sites are
Dan Cohen takes an in-depth look at Missouri COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Posted at 4:30 AM, Mar 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, each of the nine regions in Missouri have mass vaccination events scheduled. As doses are distributed to the first two tiers, 41 Action News took a closer look at the average driving distance of each region's population center relative to its vaccination events.

We chose each population center's city hall as a starting point to each event, with corresponding maps below.

Region A:

Population center: Kansas City, MO
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 56.67 miles

Region B:

Population center: Hannibal, MO
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 93.5 miles

Region C:

Population center: St. Louis, MO
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 33.86 miles

Region D:

Population center: Springfield, MO
Number of vaccination events: Five
Average driving distance: 53.86 miles

Region E:

Population center: Poplar Bluff
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: Less than one mile

Region F:

Population center: Jefferson City
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 45.9 miles

Region G:

Population center: West Plains
Number of vaccination events: One
Driving distance: 50 miles

Region H:

Population center: St. Joseph
Number of vaccination events: Three
Average driving distance: 49.37 miles

Region I:

Population center: Rolla
Number of vaccination events: Two
Average driving distance: 25.5 miles

