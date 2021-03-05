Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

COVID-19 patient numbers remain low at the University of Kansas Health System.

Doctors said they are treating 46 patients for the virus. Of those, 15 have active infections and three are in the intensive care unit. One patient is on a ventilator.

Thirty-one patients are in the hospital recovering.

The doctors noted the hospital hadn’t seen a death from COVID-19 since Feb. 24.

While the numbers are encouraging, they urged people to continue taking precautions.

Kansas City-area community organizations working to knock down barriers to COVID-19 vaccine

There are a number of obstacles a person could face to getting a COVID-19 vaccine: transportation, internet access, access to health care, etc.

Several Kansas City-area group are combating those barriers so all who want a vaccine can get one.

'We're just surviving': Demand for rent relief remains high in the Kansas City metro

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on financial hardships for many in the Kansas City area.

Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas allocated $4.5 million to help residents struggling to pay rent or utility bills.

Nonprofits in the area are also stepping up to help those in need with CARES Act funds distributed by the city.

Meatpacking plant workers prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said workers at meatpacking plants are now a priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas.

In an initiative similar to one rolled out for Kansas educators, doses earmarked for the workers will be shipped to counties in addition to doses they are already receiving.

Kelly noted that a majority of meatpacking plant workers are from the Hispanic and Latino communities. Her administration is hopeful the initiative will close a disparity gap in population vaccination rate.

Parson: State will increase vaccination events in KC, STL

Missouri plans to shift and increase the focus of its mass vaccination clinics to the state's population centers, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Gov. Mike Parson said there will be more vaccine efforts in those locations by April 1, at which point vaccine supply is expected to increase with Johnson & Johnson's product now on the market.

Royals to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium

The Kansas City Royals plan to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium for the 2021 season.

No more than 10,000 fans will be allowed at The K, and they will be seated in pods, the Royals said.

The team opens their season April 1 against the Texas Rangers.

Tickets go on sale to the public March 24. Season ticket holders get priority and will have access March 8.

