Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 11

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 38 patients for COVID-19.

Of those, 25 have active infections, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

Thirteen patients are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

The doctors were joined by leaders of organizations who help veterans with mental health to talk about how the pandemic has affected veterans.

May is mental health awareness month.

Jackson County to spend $5 million of CARES funding on Eastside project

A project called Our Healthy KC Eastside proposes using $5 million in CARES Act funding to address health inequities in eastern Jackson County, Missouri.

The money will be used to address vaccine hesitancy in the areas of the county with lowest vaccination rates.

COVID-19 pandemic prompts criminal-case backlog in Kansas City metro

Hundreds of criminal cases are backlogged in the court system after the COVID-19 pandemic forced courtrooms and prosecutors' offices to halt some in-person operations.

In Kansas, lawmakers gave prosecutors essentially two additional years to dig themselves out of the hole.

Blue Valley Schools mask mandate remains, despite objections

A mask mandate will remain in place for the final 14 days of the school year for Blue Valley students, despite protestations from several parents at Monday night's board meeting.

The board plans to make a decision as soon as possible on whether or not masks will be required when kids return in the fall for the 2021-22 school year.

'There’s more to life than just working': Italian Delight in Mission closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

A family restaurant in Mission is closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID’s taken a toll on us and we realize there’s more to life than just working,” the owners of Italian Delight said in a recorded voicemail.

The restaurant, which served New York-style Italian cuisine, closed Sunday.

