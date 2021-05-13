Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 34 patients for COVID-19.

Of those, 22 have active infections and eight are in the intensive care unit, three of whom are on ventilators.

Twelve patients are in recovery phases.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention, said a few of the patients had been vaccinated to some extent — though no one in the ICU was vaccinated.

The doctors said that was a good indication that even if people do contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated, their illness will not be as severe.

KU doctor debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths

Hawkinson also talked with 41 Action News about common vaccine myths and why they aren't true.

Among them are misconceptions the vaccine can cause infertility and spread disease to others.

'Kids are ready to do it': Parents react to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for young teens

Some parents say their children are ready and willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger children, ages 12 to 15 specifically.

In addition to helping toward herd immunity, one parents said getting their teens vaccinated will help with travel plans this summer.

Truman Medical Center workers canvass east side for vaccine education

Health care workers with the Truman Medical Center/University Health canvassed Kansas City's east side Wednesday.

Their goal was to learn more about why business owners and employees in the area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and provide information and education about the shots.

In-Depth: The changing workforce during COVID-19

The pandemic will leave lasting effects on the U.S. workforce long after its conclusion.

A recent survey found that two-thirds of those unemployed during the pandemic said they were seriously considering a career change .

—

