Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 19

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 11 patients with active COVID-19 infections and two of those are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Doctors spent a lot of time talking about how COVID-19 can cause stokes, what signs to look out for and how to pursue a lifestyle that reduces the risk of stroke.

Viewers asked about whether it's too soon for Kauffman Stadium to be at full capacity and if it's safe to travel as other countries start opening back up, and the doctors tackled those questions.

Experts offer travel advice as air traffic increases

The TSA is reporting air travel numbers close to what they were before the pandemic.

Because of the increase in demand, airlines are adding and changing flights, which could cause some turbulence for travelers. Some experts gave their advice for traveling as the airline industry returns to pre-COVID operations.

Kansas City restaurants reopen after closing due to challenges of the pandemic

Some Kansas City restaurants that were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic are finding new life as restrictions ease and business returns.

Urban Missouri, Kansas more vaccinated than rural areas, CDC says

Urban areas in Missouri and Kansas are outpacing rural areas in vaccination rates, even by as much as 10% in Missouri. Experts attribute politics and early supply and demand issues as contributing factors to the disparity.

COVID-19 outbreak at Kansas City, Missouri, school forces students back to distance learning

A COVID-19 outbreak at Trailwoods Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, has forced students to return to virtual learning for the time being.

