Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 24

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System has seen a decrease in the number of patients with active COVID-19 infections, with seven to start out the week. Two of those are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. An additional 10 patients are in recovery phases of the virus.

Doctors were happy to see that after most area mask mandates being removed over a week ago, there has yet to be a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Dr. Jessica Kalender-Rich joined the call to give an update on operations in long-term care facilities, where the virus initially hit the hardest.

Kansas City-area nonprofit hosts vaccination event, offers incentives for children 12 and older

On Saturday, Community Builders of Kansas City hosted its seventh, and last event for the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

The group offered incentives like free zoo tickets and grocery store gift cards to encourage vaccinations.

KC Ballet performs for front line workers

Kansas City Ballet performers got to put on a show for an audience for the first time in over a year at Starlight Theatre this weekend.

The company's Saturday afternoon performance was just for front line health care workers to thank them for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Kansas City-area artists gift quilts for kindness to nurses on frontlines

Unique quilts were gifted to frontline nurses at Saint Luke's to thank them for their hard work and act as a pick-me-up during the trying times of the pandemic.

India's COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

The COVID-19 death toll in India has passed 300,000 as a devastating surge of new infections appears to be easing in big cities but is running rampant in the vast rural areas.

The health ministry on Monday reported 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total to 303,720. India has the third most deaths, behind the United States (590,000) and Brazil (449,000).

Experts believe the true death toll in India is significantly greater.

