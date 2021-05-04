Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 25 COVID-19 patients.

Six of those are in the intensive care unit, five of whom are on ventilators. Ten patients are in recovery.

The doctors discussed COVID-19 and expectant mothers, as well as new research which shows benefits of mothers’ vaccination for unborn and newborn babies.

Doctors see alarming increase in mental health issues among teens

Due to COVID-19, many teenagers missed annual wellness exams in 2020.

That, combined with increased isolation, is leading doctors to see an alarming uptick in mental health issues among adolescents.

Parents are encouraged to watch their children carefully for signs they may need help and get them appropriate treatment.

Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun announce reopening procedures

The Northland amusement parks Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will open this summer with relaxed COVID-19 protocols .

Worlds of Fun will open May 22, Oceans of Fun May 29.

The parks have dropped a number of precautions as more area counties loosen restrictions.

Woman struggles to receive flight refund from Delta after COVID-19 diagnosis

A local woman is in a battle with Delta to get her money back after canceling a trip because she contracted COVID-19 .

She said she thought Delta's policy was clear and she would get her money back without a problem if she needed to.

Travel agents advise working with them and through a travel agency can help people avoid headaches such as this.

Restaurant survival hopes pick up as $28.6B in grants begin

Restaurants struggling to survive due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business can apply for grants to help .

The Small Business Administration began accepting applications for grants from the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.