Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 18

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 20 total patients for COVID-19.

Nine have active infections. Of those, three are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator. Eleven patients are recovering from the virus at the hospital.

The doctors were joined Tuesday by guests to talk about the impact of the pandemic on EMS workers and a national shortage of paramedics.

Kansas City-area businesses use honor system for customers wearing masks

Many local businesses are leaving the decision to wear a mask up to customers now, following CDC guidance which says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear one indoors.

While some establishments still require employees to wear a mask to reduce their risk, they're relying on the "honor system" when it comes to customers.

Kansas City mothers explain difficulty in leaving workforce during pandemic

The pandemic forced many people out of their jobs, particularly women.

Some Kansas City-area moms told 41 Action News they left work when it became too much to balance with home life and schooling children at home.

Others said they lost their job because of the pandemic and want to go back to work, but child care costs are a significant barrier.

Kansas City substance-abuse experts brace for influx of calls for help

Substance abuse centers and counselors are bracing for an anticipated influx in calls for help.

Kansas City-area experts said they believe more people will be reaching out for help as things return to normal.

As many as 60% of Americans have admitted to increased drinking during the pandemic.

Isolation, stress, loneliness and more could have contributed to the increase, the experts said.

Wyandotte County's COVID-19 health orders remain in place

Wyandotte County is one of the last Kansas City-area counties to keep COVID-19 guidelines in place .

With only three out of every 10 people in the county vaccinated, according to the health department, commissioners have tabled the discussion until May 27.

The emergency order is already set to expire May 28.

