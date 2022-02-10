Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department opens new, free COVID-19 testing site

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The testing was performed by staff from District Eight of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 13:26:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is opening a new COVID-19 testing site that will provide free tests every day of the week, including weekends, according to a release from the city.

The testing site is located at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, at 3700 Blue Parkway. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week from Thursday until March 1.

The location will not provide PCR tests, where people will swab their own nose. Results will be sent to individuals after the swab is sent to a lab.

Appointments are preferred, but the testing site will attempt to accommodate walk-ins.

“We know walk-up testing sites are easier for people to take advantage of,” Director of Health Marvia Jones said in the release. “Those without internet, computers, cell phones or reliable transportation benefit from walk-up clinics. For those who are unable to make an appointment, we will still make every effort to test them.”

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-800-635-8611. The clinic will also have QR codes posted on site so individuals can register there.


