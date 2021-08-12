Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate could be extended

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Masks
masks kc
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:05:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s mask mandate could be extended into September.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced legislation on Thursday that, if approved, would take the mandate through Sept. 23.

The legislation is expected to be discussed at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a special meeting of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee.

The original order went into effect on Aug. 2 and was set to be in place through Aug. 28.

Following the order’s announcement last month, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping the Lucas’ mandate.

As of Aug. 10, roughly 40% of Kansas City, Missouri, residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard.

The city's original mask mandate ended in May.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources