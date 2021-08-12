Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate could be extended

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s mask mandate could be extended into September.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced legislation on Thursday that, if approved, would take the mandate through Sept. 23.

Pursuant to upcoming state law changes, Kansas City’s mask rules and guidance will be subject to approval by ordinance. Upon passage, the legislation I introduced today will extend the mask order until 9/23.https://t.co/2X4MyYxsKa — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 12, 2021

The legislation is expected to be discussed at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a special meeting of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee.

The original order went into effect on Aug. 2 and was set to be in place through Aug. 28.

Following the order’s announcement last month, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping the Lucas’ mandate.

As of Aug. 10, roughly 40% of Kansas City, Missouri, residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard.

The city's original mask mandate ended in May.