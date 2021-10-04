Kansas City Public Library branch closes after COVID-19 case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North-East Branch of the Kansas City Public Library closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the library system, the branch, which is located at 6000 Wilson Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, is closed indefinitely after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Kids Café services also are suspended at the branch. The service remains available at the Bluford, Southeast, Trails West and Waldo branches.

Once the library can ensure adequate staffing, the North-East branch will reopen.