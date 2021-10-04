Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas City Public Library branch closes after COVID-19 case

items.[0].image.alt
Kanwsas City Public Library North-East Branch
Kanwsas City Public Library North-East Branch
North-East branch Kansas City Public Library.png
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:31:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North-East Branch of the Kansas City Public Library closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the library system, the branch, which is located at 6000 Wilson Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, is closed indefinitely after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Kids Café services also are suspended at the branch. The service remains available at the Bluford, Southeast, Trails West and Waldo branches.

Once the library can ensure adequate staffing, the North-East branch will reopen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage