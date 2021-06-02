Kansas City Symphony to open 2021-22 season at full capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Symphony will perform in front of full capacity, in-person audiences for its 2021-22 concert season at Helzberg Hall.

The Symphony announced its slate of shows for the season Wednesday.

It includes a classical series, pop series, family series and its popular special presentations of film scores, including Home Alone: Film + Live Orchestra at Christmastime and Harry Potter and Star Wars films early next year.

Music Director Michael Stern said welcoming audiences back to Helzberg Hall “will be emotional for all of us.”

“The need for healing that comes through music and community is important like never before,” Stern said.

Executive Director Danny Beckley agrees the live symphony experience is unparalleled.

“There is a spark that happens when musicians perform before a live audience. You can see and hear our musicians’ passion. And we see on your face how the music makes you feel,” Beckley said. “It’s a unique connection unlike any other, something we crave, something we are all ready to experience again. We’ve programmed a season full of unique and special moments.”

The Symphony is already performing some pieces in front of audiences.

To attend shows in the 2021-22 season, subscribers should renew or upgrade their subscription by July 15.

New subscribers can choose any unsubscribed seats now.

