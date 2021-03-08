Kansas City VA announces 4 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA announced a series of first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which are set to take place this week around town.

Appointments are required for the clinics, which are only available to veterans enrolled in health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eligible veterans should have received an automated phone call from the Kansas City VA, but there may still be some availability at select clinics.

Veterans should call the Kansas City VA COVID-19 Appointment Call Center weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 816-922-2619 to make an appointment.

There will be four clinics in the region:

Elks Lodge No. 2791, 2400 N. Missouri 291, Harrisonville — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 11;

Cottey College Performing Arts Center, 100 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, Missouri — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 12;

Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N. Walnut St., Cameron, Missouri — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 12;

American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg, MIssouri — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15.

To check eligibility or enroll in VA health services by phone, veterans should call 404-828-5257.

The Kansas City VA said it is committed to ensuring all allotted vaccine doses are used.

“A utilization rate of 100% each week shows our commitment and prioritization to ending this pandemic and reclaiming the summer,” KCVA Medical Center Director David Isaacks said in a statement.