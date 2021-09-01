Kansas Department for Children and Families extends deadline for pandemic relief program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department for Children and Families extended its deadline for the independent living pandemic relief program to Sept. 10.

The program helps young adults between the ages of 18 and 26 who experienced foster care, juvenile justice or tribal authority out-of-home placement when they were age 14 or older by giving them a one-time benefit, according to a release from the department.

To receive the funds, recipients have to be currently residing in Kansas, not currently participating in the DCF independent living program and had to have been in the custody of either the Kansas DCF, a tribal authority, Kansas Department of Corrections - juvenile services or another state child welfare system.

“The pandemic has been difficult for all Kansans,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in the release. “And this program provides eligible young adults in need the chance to apply for this benefit and get financial assistance to help them in their daily lives.”

The program receives its funding from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act" included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed into law in Dec. 2020.

The one-time payments for the program will be issued in late September, and the application is available on the department's website. Individuals can also print their application form and email, mail, fax or deliver it in-person to the department.