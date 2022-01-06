Kansas Department of Health and Environment closes COVID-19 testing sites due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment closed multiple testing sites across the state Thursday, including two in the Kansas City area, due to adverse weather conditions.

The testing sites closed for the day include the testing site at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park and at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

The other testing sites closed Thursday are:



Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Lawrence Walmart, 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St. Suite 143, Newton, KS 67114

Hummer Sports Park will close at 11 a.m., 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr, Topeka, KS 66606

Kansans wishing to get tested can go to the department's website to search for other open testing locations.