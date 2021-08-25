Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly directs state employees to work remotely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most employees who work for the state of Kansas will work remotely until at least Oct. 4.

On Wednesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly directed employees under the jurisdiction of the Executive Branch to return to remote work citing a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

"Since the start of the pandemic, my administration has followed the best public health guidance to keep our communities safe, mitigate the spread of the virus and reduce strain on hospitals," Kelly said in a press release. "The decision to return to remote work was not made lightly - but we know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections. I am confident that our state employees will continue to provide quality services to all Kansans who need them."

Kelly will reevaluate the decision on Oct. 4, and COVID-19 infection rates will be used to determine when employees can return to work in person.

Kansas state workers made the return to work in June as COVID-19 testing and vaccines became more available.

Mask requirements, social distancing and other mitigation measures will still be required for employees who remain on-site.

