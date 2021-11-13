Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly receives COVID-19 booster shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Saturday morning that she has received a COVID-19 booster shot.

According to a press release, Kelly received the shot on Friday. She's now encouraging others who are eligible to receive a booster or begin the vaccination process.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself, which is why today I received my COVID-19 booster shot. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated. Together, we can put an end to this deadly pandemic.”

The Center for Disease Control recommends people who meet the following criteria to receive a booster shot:

65 years old or older;

18 or older in long-term care settings;

18 or older and have underlying health conditions;

18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings.

Kelly received the Moderna booster shot.