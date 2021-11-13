Watch
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly receives COVID-19 booster shot

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 9:21 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 10:21:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Saturday morning that she has received a COVID-19 booster shot.

According to a press release, Kelly received the shot on Friday. She's now encouraging others who are eligible to receive a booster or begin the vaccination process.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself, which is why today I received my COVID-19 booster shot. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated. Together, we can put an end to this deadly pandemic.”

The Center for Disease Control recommends people who meet the following criteria to receive a booster shot:

  • 65 years old or older;
  • 18 or older in long-term care settings;
  • 18 or older and have underlying health conditions;
  • 18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings.

Kelly received the Moderna booster shot.

