Kansas legislative leaders lift moratorium on evictions

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council voted 6-2 Friday to lift a moratorium that prevented banks and landlords from carrying out evictions and home foreclosures for people with COVID-19-related financial difficulties.

The order originally took effect in March 2020 as the affects of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country.

Legislators authorized several extensions to the order. It was set to remain in effect until the state’s COVID-19 emergency order expired, which was extended this week until June 15.

A spokesperson for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the governor is concerned the LCC’s actions will put the state’s COVID-19 recovery at risk.

"The Governor strongly disagrees with the LCC’s decision to revoke her evictions and foreclosure moratorium,” spokesperson Reeves Oyster said. “As we finally start to recover from this global pandemic, now is not the time to kick people out of their homes. Governor Kelly will continue to focus on doing what’s right – and not what’s politically convenient."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

—