Kansas reports 8th child death from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas child has died of COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In an update on Monday, KDHE said that a child in the 10-17 year age range died from the virus.

That is the fourth teen to die of COVID-19 in that age range, and the eighth child to die in Kansas overall from the virus.

The other four children were between 0 and 9 years old.

As of November 2021, six children in Kansas had died from COVID-19. The seventh child passed away last week .