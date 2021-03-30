Kansas shows progress vaccinating residents over 65 against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 70% Kansas residents age 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

That figure includes 77.5% of Kansans ages 75 to 84, which is the highest rate for any group in the state.

According to KDHE data, 70.2% of residents ages 65 to 74 and 68.1% of residents over 85 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No other age groups in the state have reached 35% through March 28.

Overall, 24.5% of Johnson County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to KDHE Vaccine Administration data . That is slightly below the statewide average, which currently sits at 26.7%.

But Johnson County’s figure remains higher — significantly so, in some cases — than surrounding counties.

While Douglas County has one of the highest vaccination rates in Kansas at more than 38%, Miami (22.9%), Leavenworth (20.0%) and Wyandotte (17.1%) counties lag behind.

Missouri hasn’t achieved quite as much success in vaccinating residents over age 65, who are more vulnerable to serious complications from a COVID-19 infection.

Through March 29, 63.2% of Missourians ages 65 to 74, 67.4% of those ages 75-84 and 61.9% of residents 85 years old or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

Similar to Kansas, no other age group has a vaccination rate above 35% to date.

Nearly one-quarter of Missouri residents, or 24.8%, have received at least one vaccine dose, but efforts locally have lagged behind the state average.

The vaccination rate for Kansas City, Missouri, sits at 22.9%. It’s 22.5% in Jackson County, 21.5% in Cass County, 19.8% in Clay County and 15.8% in Platte County.

Platte County’s vaccination rate is among the lowest in Missouri.