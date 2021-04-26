Kansas will resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas lifted its pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and will resume administering them, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday.

The state had paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since April 13.

That same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause because a handful of people who received the vaccine later reported a blood-clotting condition.

"Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," Kelly said in a news release. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

Kelly asked health care providers who are administering the vaccine to review a Johnson & Johnson vaccine fact sheet and a fact sheet for recipients and caregivers. They have been updated since the pause.

Kansas is expected to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment with 1,700 doses next week, according to Kelly.