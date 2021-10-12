Watch
Kauffman Center adjusts COVID-19 entry policy, some shows to accept negative test

Previously required vaccination proof
File
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:47:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kauffman Performing Arts Center in Kansas City has adjusted one of its COVID-19 policies.

On Sept. 6, the center began requiring visitors to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend any events at the venue.

Now, the center has announced it will allow those with a negative COVID-19 test to also attend shows, according to a release from the center.

Beginning Tuesday, a negative test taken within 72 hours of a show will be accepted.

However, the Kauffman Center is also allowing the artists and groups who preform there to have a say in the COVID-19 requirements, so some shows will still require full vaccination and will not accept a negative test.

So far, seven of the scheduled performances will not accept a negative test, while four will.

Among those not accepting a negative COVID-19 test are the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Harriman-Jewell Series.

A full list of what will be required at each event is listed here.

Masks and photo IDs will still be required for all guests, at all performances.

