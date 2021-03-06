"KC Vaccine Watch" Twitter account helps people get vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A twitter account called 'KC Vaccine Watch' is helping people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the Kansas City metro area.

Right now, it can be trying hard to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Vaccine appointments no longer available at Hy-Vee Raytown. — KC Vaccine Watch (@kcvaccinewatch) March 6, 2021

"Most of the emails that you would get would be, well we just don't very much supply and there is a huge demand, so, it's going to be awhile," Sannah McDonough, who had a difficult time finding vaccine appointments said.

McDonough is 31 weeks pregnant. Her OBGYN suggested she get the vaccine before getting into her third trimester. She registered in her county and other places, but no luck until this week.

"My supervisor had emailed everyone saying, hey I just followed a Twitter account called KC Vaccine Watch and they just posted about a vaccine that is available until 3:30 at the Garrison Community Center (on Thursday)," McDonough said.

The almost mom of two decided to go for it and well, she got her first dose on Thursday at the Garrison Community Center.

"So I created a Twitter Bot, that will tweet out locations were vaccine appointments are available. So people can grab the appointments as soon as they can, if they're eligible," Peter Carnesciali, Created KC Vaccine Watch Twitter Account said.

Software Engineer Peter Carnesciali created the account a few days ago. It quickly gained popularity online with more than 5,6000 followers as of Saturday morning and helping people like McDonough get the vaccine.

"It's been pretty crazy seeing it all come in and seeing all the success stories from people that say they got vaccine for themselves or they help their neighbors get appointments the neighbors don't use the Internet it's pretty crazy to see the impact," Carnesciali said.

Carnesciali said he did this because he saw a need.

"I think a lot of people were experiencing confusion or frustration, because they didn't know where they're going to get through vaccines anything I can do to help make that clear. I am glad to help," Carnesciali said.

McDonough can now rest easy knowing she will be fully vaccinated when she gives birth to her second son.

"It's awesome. I am really thankful," McDonough said.

The creator of the Twitter account started with Hy-Vee locations, but has added Price Chopper pharmacies to the account.