KCKPS lifts mask requirement in schools beginning Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools are lifting their mask requirements beginning Monday, April 25, making masking optional in all district buildings.

KCKPS said in a news release that the district came to this decision after looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has Wyandotte County community transmission of COVID-19 at low risk (green), and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which shows the county's community transmission at moderate risk (yellow).

"Our district respects that some students and staff may choose to continue to wear masks for personal, safety or other health reasons," the release said. "Please be respectful and supportive of all choices."

The district said they still recommend that all families and staff continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay at home if symptoms develop.

"We will continue to work closely with the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) to address concerns related to COVID-19," the release said. "The district will be prepared to reinstate a mask requirement if needed."