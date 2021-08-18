KCMO council committee votes to recommend extending city's mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials part of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend the city extend its current mask mandate. The recommendation will now go before the full council.

Over 100 people filled the Kansas City Police Academy auditorium to give their opinions on the mask mandate.

"I don’t like wearing a mask, I think a whole lot of us don’t believe they do any good at all," said Connie Salazar who was against the mandate.

At times, tempers flared as some in attendance yelled at Mayor Quinton Lucas and members of the council committee asking questions and demanding the city not extend the indoor mask mandate.

The KCMO Health Department showed presentation slides on why the mask mandate would be beneficial as hospital beds are filling up at area hospitals. As of Aug. 18, just over 41% of the city's population is fully vaccinated.

Last week, Lucas introduced legislation that would extend the mandate until Sept. 23, if passed.

The current mandate is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 28.

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 271 into law , which limits local government's ability to issue COVID-19 related health orders.

The bill limits local jurisdictions from issuing orders that restrict businesses, churches and schools for more than 30 days during a six-month period.

Due to House Bill 271, Lucas had to introduce the legislation in order to extend the mask mandate in the city.

The KCMO City Council will discuss this ordinance at 3 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, located at 12th and Oak Street.